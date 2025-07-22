LIVE TV
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
7 Most Controversial Bollywood Celebrity Fights Caught On Camera

Bollywood is much more than looks and glamour. While everything seems very normal, there are some on screen meltdowns and clashes involved. Here are 7 Bollywood celebrity fights that caused a scene and left fans stunned.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor vs Anushka Sharma

While promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka once slapped Ranbir, but it turned awkward. They looked awkward together on multiple press events.

Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan

Their war dominated headlines for months. They both accused each other publicly of lies and harassment. It all started with a messy "ex" remark and exploded into legal notices.

Bipasha Basu vs Kareena Kapoor

During the shoot of Ajnabee, Kareena allegedly called Bipasha "Kaali billi". They avoided each other for years due to the high tension levels.

Govinda vs David Dhawan

Their friendship of more than 20 films soured due to loyalty issues. Govinda publicly lashed out for being "used and thrown" by Dhawan.

Sunil Grover vs Kapil Sharma

Their mid-air brawl in 2017 led to Sunil Grover quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. TRPs started dropping and ugly tweets followed them.

Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan

They had a clash at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008 which led to years of cold war. They finally patched up in 2014. Their fight reportedly involved insults, shouting and guests walking out.

Raveena Tondon vs Karisma Kapoor

Raveena accused Karisma of being "unprofessional" and "stealing roles". Rumors were they had catfights during Andaaz Apna Apna and later at parties.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

