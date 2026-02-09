LIVE TV
  Chocolate Day 2026 Special: Best Luxury Chocolate Brands To Gift Your Partner For a Romantic Surprise

Chocolate Day 2026 Special: Best Luxury Chocolate Brands To Gift Your Partner For a Romantic Surprise

Looking for the perfect chocolate gift that says “I love you” without saying a word? Forget generic boxes- these top chocolate brands for Chocolate Day 2026 are trending for their rich flavors, beautiful packaging, and romantic appeal. Whether it’s classic dark chocolate or luxe artisanal truffles, these picks will have your partner swooning over every bite.

Published: February 9, 2026 15:11:20 IST
Top 5 Chocolates to Gift Your Partner
Chocolate Day 2026 Special: Best Luxury Chocolate Brands To Gift Your Partner For a Romantic Surprise

Top 5 Chocolates to Gift Your Partner

Here's a list of the top 5 luxury and budget-friendly chocolate brands you should gift your girlfriend/boyfriend this Chocolate Day 2026.

Godiva – The Ultimate Luxury Chocolates
Godiva – The Ultimate Luxury Chocolates

When it comes to luxury chocolate gifting, Godiva is the gold standard. Known for silky textures, elegant boxes, and decadent truffles, gifting Godiva on Chocolate Day instantly feels special and premium.

La Folie – Artisanal Bliss in Every Bite
La Folie – Artisanal Bliss in Every Bite

La Folie is all about handcrafted, gourmet chocolates that taste like love itself. From rich ganache to unique flavour combos, this Indian artisanal brand is perfect if you want something boutique and memorable.

Ferrero Rocher – Classic Romantic Choice
Ferrero Rocher – Classic Romantic Choice

You can never go wrong with Ferrero Rocher. Elegant, universally loved, and beautifully packaged, Ferrero remains a timeless Chocolate Day favourite- especially if you’re gifting someone with classic taste.

Amul Dark Chocolate – Rich Flavor, Sweet Gesture
Amul Dark Chocolate – Rich Flavor, Sweet Gesture

If your partner loves rich, bold chocolate without too much sweetness, Amul Dark Chocolate is a winner. Affordable yet indulgent, it’s a sweet gesture with big taste- perfect for both casual and romantic gifting.

Theobroma – Trendy & Instagram-Worthy Treats
Theobroma – Trendy & Instagram-Worthy Treats

Theobroma is not just chocolate- it’s an experience. Known for creative chocolate desserts, brownies, and artisanal boxes, gifting Theobroma feels like giving a sweet moment, not just a product.

