  Fatima Sana Shaikh: From Child Artist to Bollywood Star – All You Need To Know

Fatima Sana Shaikh: From Child Artist to Bollywood Star – All You Need To Know

From charming audiences as a child actor in Chachi 420 to earning acclaim in Dangal and Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s journey in Bollywood reflects talent, versatility, and fearless choices.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
1/7

Early Life and Background

Fatima Sana Shaikh was born on 11 January 1992 in Hyderabad. She was brought up in Mumbai and studied at St. Xavier's High School and Mithibai College. Her father is a Hindu and her mother is a Muslim.

2/7

Her Early Life as a Child Star

She began her career as a child, best known for Kamal Haasan's daughter in Chachi 420 (1997). She also played a role in One 2 Ka 4 with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

3/7

The Breakthrough - Dangal (2016)

Her big chance came in Dangal (2016), where she played the main role as wrestler Geeta Phogat. People liked her performance, and the film became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever.

4/7

Unleashing Her Potential

After Dangal, Fatima played the characters of Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Ludo (2020). In Ludo, her rapport with Rajkummar Rao and effortless acting were well appreciated by critics.

5/7

New Expansion and Projects

She portrayed Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur (2023) alongside Vicky Kaushal. Fatima is known to pick various kinds of roles and is continuing to move ahead as a versatile actress in the industry.

6/7

Beyond the Screen

Fatima is also a photographer and dancer. She has numerous fans and acts in bold roles. She is not just an actor but also a creative individual to watch out for in Bollywood.

7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on publicly available sources. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, some details may change over time or differ from official accounts.

