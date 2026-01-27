From Dangal Girl to Gustaakh Ishq: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Love Life, Net Worth, Ex-Boyfriend Rumours & Shocking Controversies OUT!
Fatima Sana Shaikh is an Indian film actress who began her journey as a child artist and rose to nationwide fame with Dangal. Over the years, she has built a diverse filmography spanning theatrical releases and streaming platforms, earning praise for her performances and screen presence.
Age & Education
Fatima Sana Shaikh was born on 11 January 1992 in Hyderabad, Telangana, India and is 34 years old as of 2026. She grew up in Mumbai, Maharashtra and completed her schooling at St. Xavier’s High School. Fatima pursued her education alongside her acting career and is a graduated.
Net Worth
As of early 2026, Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has an estimated net worth exceeding ₹80 crore ($9.5-$10 million approx). Her wealth is accumulated from a successful acting career in Bollywood including roles in Dangal, Sam Bahadur and Metro In Dino and alongside brand endorsements.
Rumoured Boyfriend's
Fatima Sana Shaikh is known for keeping her personal life private and has not officially confirmed any romantic relationships. She was linked to actor Vijay Varma after 2025 rumours while they worked together and was earlier rumoured to have dated actor Kartik Aaryan.
Controversies
In 2025 Fatima Sana Shaikh faced controversy over a casting couch incident in the South Indian film industry which she later clarified referred to a single experience and was taken out of context. The same year she revealed a traumatic personal experience of being physically assaulted in public after confronting a man who touched her inappropriately. Earlier, she was linked to Aamir Khan after Dangal in 2017-2018, a false rumor that sparked online trolling. She has also faced criticism on social media for her clothing choices and body language at public events.
Personal Struggles & Advocacy
Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her past struggles with bulimia and a toxic relationship with food after Dangal which garnered support and highlighted body image pressures in Bollywood. She also recounted a harrowing personal experience of gender-based harassment and assault which she spoke about to advocate for women's safety according to Hauterrfly.
Disclaimer
This for informational purposes only. All details about Fatima Sana Shaikh, including personal life and controversies, are based on publicly available sources and media reports.