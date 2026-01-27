From Dangal Girl to Gustaakh Ishq: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Love Life, Net Worth, Ex-Boyfriend Rumours & Shocking Controversies OUT!

Controversies

In 2025 Fatima Sana Shaikh faced controversy over a casting couch incident in the South Indian film industry which she later clarified referred to a single experience and was taken out of context. The same year she revealed a traumatic personal experience of being physically assaulted in public after confronting a man who touched her inappropriately. Earlier, she was linked to Aamir Khan after Dangal in 2017-2018, a false rumor that sparked online trolling. She has also faced criticism on social media for her clothing choices and body language at public events.