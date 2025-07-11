LIVE TV
From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants

Indian-origin tech leaders like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Neal Mohan hail from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, and now lead global giants like Google, Microsoft, and YouTube.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
1/8

Sundar Pichai – CEO, Google & Alphabet

From Chennai, Tamil Nadu, comes Sundar Pichai, who heads the twin entities—Alphabet and Google. A graduate of IIT Kharagpur, Pichai rose from being a manager of products in Google to being the global face of the tech giant.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
2/8

Satya Nadella – CEO, Microsoft

Satya Nadella, born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana), became the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft in 2014. Nadella has been credited with turning the company around by adopting a cloud-first, mobile-first strategy.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
3/8

Arvind Krishna – Chairman & CEO, IBM

Born in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, Arvind Krishna assumed the helm of IBM in 2020. He has had a prominent role in fostering the growth of AI and hybrid cloud technologies.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
4/8

Shantanu Narayen – Chairman & CEO, Adobe

From Hyderabad, Telangana, Shantanu Narayen has been leading Adobe since 2007. During his tenure, Adobe has evolved into cloud-based services and has expanded into digital marketing.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
5/8

Thomas Kurian – CEO, Google Cloud

From Kerala, Thomas Kurian heads Google Cloud. Holding an MBA from Stanford, he used to be President of Product Development at Oracle before he moved to Google in 2019.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
6/8

Sanjay Mehrotra - President and CEO of Micron Technology

Sanjay Mehrotra, born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, co-founded SanDisk and now heads Micron Technology, in memory and storage for innovations considered to be central to global support tech infrastructure.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
7/8

Sabih Khan - Senior Vice President of Operations, Apple

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Sabih Khan has been Senior Vice President at Apple, responsible for the global supply chain and manufacturing, instrumental to the company's smooth product rollouts.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image
8/8

Neal Mohan - CEO of YouTube

Born in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow in 1973, Neal Mohan was appointed as the CEO of YouTube in 2023, succeeding Susan Wojcicki. A former Google executive, Mohan is now steering the platform through global competition and an evolving content ecosystem.

From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants - Gallery Image

