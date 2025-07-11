From Google’s Sundar Pichai to Apple’s Sabih Khan: Indian-Origin Tech Leaders Dominating Global Tech Giants

- Home>
Indian-origin tech leaders like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Neal Mohan hail from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, and now lead global giants like Google, Microsoft, and YouTube.
Sundar Pichai – CEO, Google & Alphabet
From Chennai, Tamil Nadu, comes Sundar Pichai, who heads the twin entities—Alphabet and Google. A graduate of IIT Kharagpur, Pichai rose from being a manager of products in Google to being the global face of the tech giant.
Satya Nadella – CEO, Microsoft
Satya Nadella, born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana), became the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft in 2014. Nadella has been credited with turning the company around by adopting a cloud-first, mobile-first strategy.
Arvind Krishna – Chairman & CEO, IBM
Born in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, Arvind Krishna assumed the helm of IBM in 2020. He has had a prominent role in fostering the growth of AI and hybrid cloud technologies.
Shantanu Narayen – Chairman & CEO, Adobe
From Hyderabad, Telangana, Shantanu Narayen has been leading Adobe since 2007. During his tenure, Adobe has evolved into cloud-based services and has expanded into digital marketing.
Thomas Kurian – CEO, Google Cloud
From Kerala, Thomas Kurian heads Google Cloud. Holding an MBA from Stanford, he used to be President of Product Development at Oracle before he moved to Google in 2019.
Sanjay Mehrotra - President and CEO of Micron Technology
Sanjay Mehrotra, born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, co-founded SanDisk and now heads Micron Technology, in memory and storage for innovations considered to be central to global support tech infrastructure.
Sabih Khan - Senior Vice President of Operations, Apple
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Sabih Khan has been Senior Vice President at Apple, responsible for the global supply chain and manufacturing, instrumental to the company's smooth product rollouts.
Neal Mohan - CEO of YouTube
Born in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow in 1973, Neal Mohan was appointed as the CEO of YouTube in 2023, succeeding Susan Wojcicki. A former Google executive, Mohan is now steering the platform through global competition and an evolving content ecosystem.