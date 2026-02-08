Happy Valentine Week 2026: Best Cafes in Delhi for Couples & Romantic Dates
Planning a romantic outing? Valentine week 2026 is here, and Delhi is serving romance on every table. From cozy coffee corners to dreamy date-night cafes, love is officially in the air. These cafes are perfect for first dates and forever dates. Whether you’re celebrating love or just good coffee together, Delhi has you covered.
Romantic Cafe Ideas in Delhi
Here's a list of the top 5 cafes for romantic dates in Delhi.
Diggin Cafe
European-style outdoor seating with fairy lights and greenery. It is perfect for evening dates during Valentine Week.
AMA Cafe
Cozy, calm and perfect for couples who love peaceful date vibes. It is famous for comfort food and warm cafe aesthetics.
Cafe Lota
It's a culturally rich cafe experience with a romantic, artistic setting. It is ideal for couples who enjoy meaningful conversations over food.
Perch Wine & Coffee
Elegant interiors with a soft, intimate date-night vibe. It is perfect for coffee lovers and wine dates.
Rose Cafe
It is ideal for slow conversations, desserts and Valentine selfies. It has dreamy pastel interiors that scream romance and Instagram-worthy vibes.
Disclaimer
The café suggestions mentioned in this article are based on public popularity, ambience, and general customer experiences. Availability, pricing, seating, and Valentine Week offers may vary depending on location and crowd conditions. Readers are advised to check reservations, timings, and entry policies directly with the cafés before visiting, especially during Valentine Week 2026.