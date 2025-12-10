LIVE TV
  • Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Roar In T20 Opener Against SA

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Roar In T20 Opener Against SA

India commenced their T20 series with South Africa in a stunning manner, driven by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. On the one hand, Pandya’s hard hitting batting, on the other hand, Bumrah’s deadly bowling controlling the rival made a huge contribution to the win. The pair’s all around assistance meant that India took the first advantage in the series.

By: Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Hardik Pandya’s Batting Brilliance
1/5

Hardik Pandya’s Batting Brilliance

Pandya smashed quick runs at the top, providing India with a strong foundation. His aggressive stroke play kept the scoreboard ticking and put South Africa on the back foot. His innings was pivotal in setting a challenging target.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Impact
2/5

Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Impact

Bumrah bowled with precision, picking crucial wickets at key moments. His yorkers and variations troubled the South African batsmen consistently. He maintained control, limiting the opposition’s scoring opportunities.

Team India’s Strong Start
3/5

Team India’s Strong Start

The Indian team showcased balanced batting and bowling performances. Fielding standards were high, contributing to pressure on the opposition. India’s cohesive effort reflected excellent preparation for the series.

South Africa’s Struggle
4/5

South Africa’s Struggle

The South African batting lineup failed to build partnerships. Early breakthroughs by Indian bowlers disrupted their rhythm. They struggled to chase the required run rate, falling behind consistently.

Series Momentum
5/5

Series Momentum

India gained an early edge in the T20 series with this win. The performances of Pandya and Bumrah highlighted India’s all‑round strength. Confidence from this opener could set the tone for the remaining matches.

