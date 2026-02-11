Hierarchy To All of Us Are Dead: Top 7 Must Watch High School K-Dramas on Netflix That Are Totally Addictive
High school K dramas have a special charm blending friendship romance rivalry and unforgettable coming of age moments. Whether you love heartfelt stories or intense thrillers these shows capture the raw emotions and excitement of youth. The list below highlights some of the best high school K dramas on Netflix that promise binge worthy entertainment.
Hierarchy
This drama explores a world ruled by power and status inside an elite school. Hidden secrets slowly rise to the surface as students fight for control. Each episode pulls you deeper with tension and unexpected turns.
True Beauty
This story follows a girl discovering confidence and inner strength through friendship and love. It highlights the pressure of beauty standards faced by many young people. The show feels warm honest and easy to connect with.
Love Alarm
Set in a world where an app reveals who likes you teenage emotions become even more complex. Friendship love and jealousy mix in powerful ways. The drama shows how technology can influence the heart.
A Love So Beautiful
A gentle tale of first love and youthful memories that feel pure and sweet. Small everyday moments make the story feel real and relatable. Watching the characters grow brings comfort and joy.
Bitch x Rich
This drama takes viewers into a bold world of secrets lies and privilege. Power struggles and ambition drive every twist. It is perfect for those who enjoy darker school stories.
Weak Hero Class 2
A strong emotional story that shows courage in the face of bullying and violence. True strength comes from resilience and bravery not physical power. The intense action and heartfelt moments make it unforgettable.
All of Us Are Dead
A gripping survival story where students must fight to stay alive during a deadly outbreak. Fear loyalty and sacrifice shape every choice they make. The show delivers nonstop tension and powerful emotion.
