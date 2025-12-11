Meet the Top 6 Richest People in Mumbai 2025: A Complete List of Mumbai’s Wealthiest Billionaires and Business Families
Mumbai is home to some of India’s most powerful and influential business families. These billionaires have built vast empires in industries like telecom, retail, pharmaceuticals, finance, construction, and energy. Their companies shape India’s economy and create millions of jobs. Here’s a closer look at the top 6 richest people in Mumbai in 2025 and the remarkable stories behind their success.
Mukesh Ambani – $119.5 Billion
Mukesh Ambani leads Reliance Industries which began as his father’s small textile business and has grown into a major player in oil, telecom, retail, and finance. Jio now has around 490 million users, and the company is investing heavily in green energy. His three children now manage key parts of the business.
Dilip Shanghvi & family – $32.4 Billion
Dilip Shanghvi started Sun Pharma in 1983 using just $200 from his father. Over the years, he built it into India’s largest listed pharmaceutical company, with most of its revenue coming from global markets. The company expanded through major acquisitions, including Ranbaxy in 2014. In 2025, his son Aalok became the COO.
Radhakishan Damani & family – $31.5 Billion
Radhakishan Damani founded DMart in 2002 and expanded it from one store to more than 375 across India. Along with retail, he invests in many companies and owns the Radisson Blu Resort in Alibaug. In 2023, he and his brother bought 28 luxury apartments in Mumbai for $155 million.
Kumar Birla – $24.8 Billion
Kumar Mangalam Birla leads the $66 billion Aditya Birla Group, which operates in over 40 countries across industries like cement, aluminium, finance, and telecom. He took over at the age of 28 after his father’s passing. In 2023, his children, Ananya and Aryaman, joined the group’s boards.
Bajaj Family – $23.4 Billion
The Bajaj family runs the 99 year old Bajaj Group, known for Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv. After the passing of Rahul Bajaj in 2022, his sons Rajiv and Sanjiv took over leadership. In 2025, they bought Allianz’s stake in their insurance businesses for $2.8 billion, strengthening their control.
Shapoor Mistry & family – $20.4 Billion
Shapoor Mistry heads the 159 year old Shapoorji Pallonji Group and holds a significant stake in Tata Sons. In 2022, he lost both his father and his brother Cyrus, who had been helping him reduce the company’s debt through asset sales. He continues to manage the group’s diverse businesses.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.