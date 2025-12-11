No Airports at All: 5 Countries You Must Enter by Road or Sea
It might sound impossible in today’s travel-obsessed world, but a handful of countries still operate without a single airport. These places are either too tiny, too mountainous, or simply close enough to bigger neighbors that having an airport isn’t necessary. Here’s a friendly look at the six countries where planes never land — because there’s nowhere to land at all.
Vatican City
The smallest country in the world doesn’t even have room for a football field, so an airport is definitely out of the question. Visitors simply fly into Rome’s international airports and then walk or drive into the Vatican. Everything is so close that nobody misses an airport.
Monaco
Known for luxury yachts, casinos, and Formula 1, Monaco is glamorous but tiny — barely bigger than a neighborhood. There’s no space for an airport, but travelers often arrive via Nice Airport in France, just 30 minutes away. Some even take a helicopter straight to Monaco for that dramatic entrance.
Liechtenstein
Nestled between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein is covered in mountains. Building an airport here would be incredibly difficult. Instead, visitors land in Zurich and enjoy a beautiful train or bus ride into this postcard-perfect country.
San Marino
San Marino is perched on a mountaintop inside Italy, and its steep terrain makes an airport impractical. The closest major airport is in Rimini, Italy. From there, travelers drive up the winding roads into the serene hill country.
Andorra
Located high in the Pyrenees between France and Spain, Andorra has stunning landscapes but challenging geography. Its dramatic elevation changes make runway construction unsafe. Most visitors land in Barcelona or Toulouse and then take a scenic mountain bus ride up to Andorra.
Disclaimer
This information is for general educational purposes and may change over time, as airport infrastructure and international travel policies can evolve. Some countries may have small airstrips or limited aviation facilities that do not qualify as full international airports. Always check updated travel information from official sources before planning a trip.