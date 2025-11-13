Steam Machine Gaming Console: Valve Steam Machine Pirce, System Features, Supported Games, Frame & More
Valve is launching with another bold new launch: the Steam Machine, officially unveiled in November 2025. This innovative console is designed to deliver the power and flexibility of a gaming PC in a compact, console-like form, allowing gamers to enjoy their entire Steam library without the hassle of building or upgrading a PC. With high-performance hardware, smooth frame rate, and support for a wide range of games, the Steam Machine aims to redefine the living-room gaming experience. Here’s all you need to know.
Valve Steam Machine
Valve Steam Machine aims to deliver next-generation hardware, a customizable build, true 4K gaming straight to your TV while remaining sleek, silent, and powerful.
Valve Steam Machine Features
Valve Steam Machine features explores AMD Zen 4 CPU, a Custom AMD RDNA 3 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB, 4K 60FPS gaming with FSR upscaling and ray tracing, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports.
Valve Steam Machine Supported Games
Valve Steam Machine runs SteamOS, giving players instant access to their entire Steam library right from the start. With Proton compatibility, most Windows games also run effortlessly, ensuring a smooth experience across titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Counter-Strike 2, and Elden Ring. Users can also install other operating systems or game launchers, such as the Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy, or various emulators, since at its core.
Valve Steam Machine Price
Valve Steam Machine hasn’t revealed the price yet, but industry insiders expect it to be positioned competitively against next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The two models that are confirmed to be launched are the 512GB and the 2TB variants. Analysts predict the Valve Steam Machine price between $699-$999 USD, making it a premium choice.
Valve Steam Machine Display
The divide has a customizable RB LED strip on the front, which can also display things like your Steam download progress. There is also a removable face plate, which can also be customized.