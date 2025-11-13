Steam Machine Gaming Console: Valve Steam Machine Pirce, System Features, Supported Games, Frame & More

Valve is launching with another bold new launch: the Steam Machine, officially unveiled in November 2025. This innovative console is designed to deliver the power and flexibility of a gaming PC in a compact, console-like form, allowing gamers to enjoy their entire Steam library without the hassle of building or upgrading a PC. With high-performance hardware, smooth frame rate, and support for a wide range of games, the Steam Machine aims to redefine the living-room gaming experience. Here’s all you need to know.