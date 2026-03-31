Google, Apple, Microsoft Under Iran’s Threat: Why Is IRGC Targeting US Tech Firms And What’s The Role Of AI In Executing Operations Against Tehran?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a dangerous warning to major US technology and industrial firms, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, IBM, Tesla, and Boeing, threatening to target their regional operations starting April 1. The threat comes amid escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions in the Gulf region, following a series of strikes on Iranian military officials.

IRGC Lists 18 US Companies as Potential Targets

The IRGC named 18 firms, citing their alleged involvement in operations against Iran. Other companies on the list include Dell Technologies, HP, Cisco, Oracle, Meta Platforms, JPMorgan Chase, General Electric, Palantir, Nvidia, Spire Solutions, and G42.

The statement warned:

“These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1. We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives.”

This marks a significant escalation as the IRGC expands its targets beyond military installations to economic and technological infrastructure in West Asia.

Why Google, Apple, and Microsoft Are Specifically Targeted

According to Iranian state media, technology firms are viewed as playing a critical role in planning and executing operations against Tehran. This includes IT and artificial intelligence companies that may have worked with US and Israeli militaries on unmanned drones and precision targeting systems.

Microsoft and Apple, for instance, maintain corporate offices and retail hubs in the UAE, while Google and other AI pioneers are cited for their involvement in technologies that could aid military operations against Iran.

What is the The Role of AI in Conflict Operations

Iran’s IRGC statement highlights that artificial intelligence firms, including Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, are seen as key players in enabling operations targeting Iran. AI technology is reportedly used for drone navigation, intelligence analysis, and target selection tools that the IRGC claims are directly supporting foreign strikes against Iranian officials and infrastructure.

Analysts note that while these companies primarily operate in civilian markets, historical collaborations with defense projects have made them targets in Tehran’s assessment.

Background: Escalating Tensions in the Gulf

The threat follows the confirmed killing of Brigadier General Jamshid Eshaghi, head of Iran’s armed forces budget and financial affairs, in a US-Israel strike. Eshaghi, sanctioned by the US in 2025 for funding Tehran-backed regional proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, was killed along with several family members.

Earlier in the conflict, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and security chief Ali Larijani were also killed, signaling Tehran’s high-level losses. Despite this, analysts report Iran is showing resilience and a capacity to recover from leadership decapitation.

US Response: Targeted Strikes Without Ground Deployment

US Defense officials, including Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, stressed that American military action remains focused on disabling Iran’s naval capabilities, minelaying operations, and defense industrial base, including nuclear research sites. Talks with Tehran to de-escalate the conflict are ongoing, though no ground troop deployments have been confirmed.

What This Means for Global Tech Firms

For Google, Apple, Microsoft, and other US companies, the warning from the IRGC signals an unprecedented threat to their regional infrastructure and employees. Experts say it highlights the increasingly blurred line between civilian tech operations and geopolitical conflict, especially in regions with heightened military tensions.

Businesses with operations in the UAE and wider Gulf region are now assessing risk mitigation strategies as Tehran sets a clear deadline for potential retaliatory measures.

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