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Home > World News > Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case

Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case

A highly unusual case is being heard in a London court where identical twin brothers are both claiming to be the father of a child. The woman involved had relationships with both brothers within a span of four days, making it extremely difficult to determine biological paternity.

Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case (Pic Credit: AI-Generated Image)
Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case (Pic Credit: AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 31, 2026 20:39:47 IST

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Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case

London: A highly unusual case is being heard in a London court where identical twin brothers are both claiming to be the father of a child. The woman involved had relationships with both brothers within a span of four days, making it extremely difficult to determine biological paternity.

According to reports, only one name can appear on the child’s birth certificate. However, because identical twins share the same DNA, standard testing cannot distinguish which brother is the biological father. This has left the case in a legal and scientific deadlock.

DNA Test Confirms One Father, But Not Which One

The case reached the Court of Appeal after one twin was initially registered as the father on official documents. Both the mother and the other twin challenged the decision, leading to the current legal proceedings.

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Judge Sir Andrew McFarlane, along with two other judges, acknowledged that DNA testing confirms one of the twins is definitely the father, but it cannot identify which one. This has placed the court in a difficult position.

The child, referred to as “P” in court papers, remains at the centre of the dispute. Earlier observations in the case suggested that both brothers had physical relations with the woman during the conception period, further complicating the matter.

Court Prioritises Child’s Interests

The judge noted that it is not in the child’s best interest for the uncertainty to continue. Until a final decision is reached, the twin listed on the birth certificate will not be required to take on parental responsibility.

The court also observed that while current science cannot resolve the question, future advancements may eventually make it possible to identify the biological father with certainty. 

For now, however, the legal and biological question remains unanswered.

ALSO READ: ‘Deal Now Or Pay The Price’: US Defense Chief Pete Hegseth Warns Iran Of Escalation As War Enters Decisive Phase

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Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case

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Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case

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Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case
Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case
Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case
Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case

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