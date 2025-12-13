LIVE TV
  Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at Mumbai Airport; Fans Speculate Delhi Meet With Lionel Messi- See UNSEEN Pics

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at Mumbai Airport; Fans Speculate Delhi Meet With Lionel Messi- See UNSEEN Pics

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen together at Mumbai Airport on Saturday. In pictures clicked by paparazzi, the duo was spotted stepping out of the airport terminal and heading towards their car. Anushka and Virat arrived at a time when football legend Lionel Messi was also on a three-day India tour. 

By: Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai Airport
1/4

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai Airport

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport, after reportedly moving to London.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving for Delhi?
2/4

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving for Delhi?

Fans and followers of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are still guessing why the couple arrived in Mumbai, as Virat has no match planned in the coming days.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Meet Lionel Messi?
3/4

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Meet Lionel Messi?

Netizens are bombarding social media by arguing whether they are planning to meet Lionel Messi in Delhi or have some personal reasons.

Anushka Sharma in India After Long Time
4/4

Anushka Sharma in India After Long Time

Anushka Sharma arrives in India after several months. The actress was here last for the Indian Premier League in June.

