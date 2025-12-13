Winter Foods: 5 Easy Steps To Make Methi Saag At Home
This winter, keep yourself warm with some tasty methi saag. Methi Saag is not healthy but also good for your taste buds. These flavorful fenugreek leaves keep you warm, healthy, and nourished in this winter season, so let’s take a look at the 5 easy steps to make a Methi saag recipe.
Prep the leaves
Prep the leaves: Pluck the leaves and wash them 2 to 3 times in cold water to remove all grit. Chop the leaves afterwards.
Sauté Aromatics
Sauté Aromatics: Heat oil or ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and sauté until light brown.
Add Spices
Add Spices: Stir the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies in the pan, followed by turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. If using tomatoes and porridge, add them now and cook until they are softened.
Cook the Greens
Cook the Greens: Add the chopped methi leaves to the pan. Mix the spices and the leaves quickly. Afterwards, cook them for 5 to 7 minutes without a lid to prevent them from turning too bitter and let the moisture evaporate.
Pinch of Lemon
Pinch of Lemon: Lastly, the water has dried, and the oil begins to separate. Turn off the heat. You can squeeze a lemon or pinch of sugar to balance the flavor.
