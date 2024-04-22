Kerala's Thrissur Pooram Faces Controversy Amid Tight Police Restrictions and Political Interventions

The iconic temple festival, Thrissur Pooram, Kerala’s largest cultural extravaganza, known for its grandeur and rich traditions, encountered several setbacks due to stringent police crowd management measures implemented on April 19 and 20, tarnishing the festive atmosphere and drawing criticism toward the state administration.

This has led to the Kerala government finding itself deep into a political controversy over the restrictions and political interventions during the festival just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26.

The festival faced unprecedented disruptions, with several events having to be abruptly halted on April 19 due to police restrictions. Moreover, the highly anticipated display of fireworks, a hallmark of Thrissur Pooram, was rescheduled to daytime on April 20, a departure from its traditional nighttime setting.

To address the escalating political fallout, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decisive action by directing the state police chief to transfer Thrissur Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok and Assistant Commissioner K Sudarsan, with the permission of the Election Commission. Chief Minister Vijayan pressed on the need for an impartial inquiry into the incidents surrounding Thrissur Pooram festival and instructed the Director General of Police to submit a detailed report on the same

Amidst the unfolding controversies, BJP candidate Suresh Gopi took the opportunity and intervened into the matter dramatically, engaging with temple authorities to ensure the fireworks display proceeded as planned, albeit during daylight hours. The intervention by Gopi sparked further political tensions, with BJP highlighting its involvement in the festivities, while the Opposition Congress accused the ruling CPI(M) government of creating a situation that allowed for BJP’s intervention during the festivities.

Responding to the escalating political turmoil, LDF Thrissur district committee convener K V Abdul Khadar alleged conspiracy behind the mismanagement of Thrissur Pooram and called for investigations into the police’s role in the festival.

Additionally, Congress candidate K Muraleedharan emphasised on the exploitation of Thrissur Pooram for political motives and accused the government of communalizing the festival for political gains. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan voiced similar views and condemned what he perceived as police interference planned to benefit the BJP.

The growing controversies surrounding the festival have taken a broader political dimension, with Sangh Parivar groups drawing parallels between the festival’s disruptions under the CPI(M) regime and the contentious Sabarimala temple entry issue in 2018. The government is skeptical of the potential electoral repercussions that the incident will have in Thrissur, a constituency where BJP holds significant stakes, while LDF candidate V S Sunil Kumar expressed disappointment over the events.