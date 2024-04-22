Opposition Leaders Condemn PM Modi's Remarks on Wealth Redistribution at Rajasthan Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments targeting the Congress during an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara have sparked a outrageous debate, with several opposition leaders strongly condemning his statements on wealth redistribution and communal narratives.

During the rally, PM Modi alleged that if the Congress were to come into power, they would distribute people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and those with more children. This remark drew immediate attention and widespread backlash from prominent opposition figures, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to his social media to respond and accused the Prime Minister of targeting Muslims and individuals with larger families for political gain. He criticized PM Modi’s assertions, and stated that under Modi’s rule, the country’s wealth has predominantly benefited the affluent while common Hindus are misled to fear Muslims.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge criticised PM Modi’s speech, and asserted that no previous prime minister had disrepescted the office as much as Narendra Modi had done. Kharge characterized Modi’s remarks as hate speech and claimed that it was aimed at diverting people’s attention from substantive issues that are currently facing the country.

Kharge also pointed out the alleged tactics carefully drawn from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and accused Modi of falsehoods and misrepresentation against political opponents, reminiscent of Sangh ideology.

Further criticism also came from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He expressed his disappointment in Modi’s speech and urged voters to focus on the more important issues such as employment and the nation’s future.

Additionally, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale asked the citizens to hold the Election Commission of India accountable for the statements made by the PM by lodging complaints against his speech.

PM Modi’s comments, referencing the Congress manifesto’s alleged intent to redistribute wealth, have intensified political process ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. Nonetheless, Congress has refuted Modi’s claims, asserting that their manifesto emphasizes on the comprehensive socio-economic data collection rather than wealth redistribution.