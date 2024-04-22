Kuwait Launches First Hindi Radio Broadcast, Strengthening India-Kuwait Relations

Kuwait began its first-ever Hindi radio broadcast. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has greatly praised the move as it enables the fostering of stronger ties between the two nations. The announcement was made on Monday by the Indian Embassy, applauding the country’s Ministry of Information for launching a Hindi program on Kuwait Radio, airing on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday.

The Indian Embassy expressed their appreciation through a post on thir social media handle on X. They highlighted that the inauguration of the Hindi radio program was a step forward in enhancing the bilateral relations between India and Kuwait. The weekly broadcast, scheduled from 8:30 to 9:00 pm starting April 21, 2024, aims to cater to the sizable Indian expatriate community residing in Kuwait.

📻 Start of first ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait! Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 on every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting 21 April 2024, a step that will further strengthen 🇮🇳🤝🇰🇼. pic.twitter.com/6F46I5uhX8 — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) April 21, 2024

With approximately one million members, the Indian community has become the largest expatriate group in Kuwait, including professionals ranging from engineers, doctors, and chartered accountants to scientists, software experts, and management consultants. Additionally, technicians, nurses, retail traders, and businessmen also contribute to the vibrant expatriate landscape in Kuwait.

The Indian Business Community in Kuwait has significantly established its presence in the local market, specializing in retail and distributorship, further solidifying economic ties between the countries. Historically, India and Kuwait enjoy friendly relations rooted in shared values and a longstanding history that has stood steadfast over the period of time, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait were established 60 years ago, and the bond has evolved into a natural partnership, with significant trade exchanges. Notably, until 1961, the Indian rupee served as the legal tender in Kuwait, underscoring the deep-rooted historical connections between the two nations.

Recently, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, met with Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, to acknowledge his expatriate-friendly initiatives and update him on developments within the Indian community.

The meeting showcased the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen cultural exchanges between India and Kuwait, underscoring the significance of the newly launched Hindi radio broadcast as a testament to the enduring friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

