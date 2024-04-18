Contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mathura as a BJP candidate for the third time, Hema Malini said on Wednesday that she considers herself as a “Gopi” of Lord Krishna.

“I joined politics neither for name nor for fame. I also did not join politics for any materialistic gain,” said Mathura MP, Hema Malini calling herself “Gopi of Krishna.” She also said that since Lord Krishna loves the “Brijwasis”, she believes that he will shower his blessings on her only if she serves them sincerely.

“And I am accordingly serving the Brijwasis,” she added.

She thanked BJP president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing her to serve the Brijwasis from Mathura for the third time.

Prioritizing ‘Braj 84 Kos Parikrama’, she said, “Efforts will be made to turn Braj 84 Kos Parikrama soothing, alluring and fascinating for the tourists,” She stated that Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was kind enough to consider her request and he sanctioned ₹5,000 crore for the renovation of Braj 84 Kos Parikrama.

“As the DPR for it has been prepared for ₹11,000 crore, I will get the rest of the amount sanctioned for an ideal infrastructure so that it provides the needed facilities to the pilgrims and turns attractive and mesmerising for the international tourists,” she said. “Tourism will open the gates for employment to the locals”, she added.

Her second priority will be to work towards cleaning the Yamuna River, she said. “Ever since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has taken interest in the Namami Gange project, the Ganga water has turned transparent and pollution-free at Prayagraj. But the Delhi government did not take interest in solving the pollution problem of the Yamuna River and the holy river remains polluted in Mathura”, she further added.

The MP, Hema Malini showed gratitude towards CM Yogi for the declaration of Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, Gokul, Mathura and Baldeo as “Teerth Sthals” (pilgrimages) on her appeal. She added that when he saw how important it was for Mathura to grow, he created the UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad at her request. It featured the restoration of Kunds, Raskhan Samadhi, Sur (Surdas’) Sadhana Sthali at Parasauli, Govardhan Parikrama, and “Sant Gram,” a village for the saints in Vrindavan.

Her other top priorities include building a double line rail track between Mathura and Kasganj, connecting the holy city of Vrindavan with Aligarh, replacing hard potable water with Ganga River water, and establishing a central university, which will eventually help young people succeed in competitive exams.