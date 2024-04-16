“Pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the politicians should be taking responsibility for what they say to the public.

In a recent interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that, in an election, not just a candidate, but also every voter and every part worker at the booth level is equally and extremely important because without them elections as big as Lok Sabha Elections of India cannot take place at this scale.

He went on to take a dig at opposition for failing to take responisibility for the promises that they make to the people. According to him, the opposition does not take responisbilitity for what they say. He, addidtionally, mentioned a politician’s videos from the previous years till the present that have been doing the rounds, and drew a contrast betweeen the politician’s thoughts throughout.

He then went on to give a staunch reply to Rahul Gandhi’s “ek jhatke mei gareebi hata dunga” statement that the Congress leader made in his speech during a rally that took place in Rajasthan on March 11. In his speech the Congress leader promised to alleviate poverty rapidly by depositing ₹1 lakh into the account of a disadvantaged woman from each household. PM Modi asserted that the political leadership has also become questionablein the present time since the politicians who are given five to ten states to regulate are making such statements.

“I feel that political leadership is becoming questionable. In such a situation, we should remember that we have a tradition of ‘Pran Jaye par Vacchan na Jaye’. (You can lose your life but not your word). I believe that politicians should take ownership, they should take responsibility. What I say is my responsibility and I have given the guarantee for that. I also commit and I take ownership. Take the case of Article 370, it has been our party’s commitment. When it was my turn, I showed courage and did away with 370. And today, the fate of Jammu and Kashmir has changed,” the PM said.

He further added that he also worked to get the Triple Talaq rebuked. “Many things happened to the political leadership, and then got scared. People said, why should we trust them? They say one thing and the other. But people started believing. Trust is a very big power. And in a country like India, I consider this trust as my responsibility. And that is why I say this again and again,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister then spoke about the Modi guarantees and said that it was the guarantee that he was giving to people that he was giving to people to assure them that he would fulfill all his promises.

“As far as the question of guarantee is concerned, today in our country, I feel that politicians are not true to their word. In a way, it seems that…you can say anything you want. You don’t have any responsibility. Nowadays, you must have seen nowadays… old videos of one politician doing the rounds. And his one statement is so contradictory to the other. People watch them together and say… this man used to fool us so much. Now I have heard a politician’s speech in which he said ‘I will remove poverty in a jiffy’. Now those who got to rule five to six decades, when they say today that I will remove poverty in a jiffy, then people will raise questions,” the PM said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister outlined ambitious plans for his government’s next term if re-elected in the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that while many governments claim to have accomplished everything, he believes there is still much more to be done. He expressed a deep commitment to addressing the needs of the nation, acknowledging the aspirations of every family and striving to fulfill them.

Encouraging voter turnout despite the heat, the Prime Minister appealed particularly to first-time voters, urging them to consider the country’s future for the next 25 years before casting their ballots.