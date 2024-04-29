Supreme Court Issues Notice to Enforcement Directorate in Hemant Soren's Money Laundering Case, Sets Hearing Date

The Supreme Court, on Monday, took cognizance of a plea filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seeking interim relief in a money laundering case, and issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the matter.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta slated the hearing for the second week of May to address Soren’s plea, signaling a pivotal legal development in the ongoing case.

Simultaneously, the apex court directed its attention towards the pending judgment in Soren’s plea challenging his arrest in connection with the money laundering case. While the Jharkhand High Court had reserved its order on Soren’s plea on February 28, the verdict is yet to be pronounced, prompting Soren to approach the Supreme Court seeking redressal for the delay.

Expressing concern over the delay in the High Court’s decision, Soren moved the apex court, seeking interim bail amidst the legal proceedings.

During Monday’s hearing, the Supreme Court noted the allegations pertaining to a disputed plot of 8.5 acres, underscoring the gravity of the accusations against Soren.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, apprised the court of the High Court’s failure to deliver a verdict on Soren’s plea challenging his arrest, urging the apex court to grant interim bail in the interim.

Earlier, Soren had pressed for an urgent hearing on his plea, citing the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the need for timely legal resolution.

The backdrop of the case dates back to January when Hemant Soren, also the Chairperson of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), faced arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land scam case. The investigation revolves around substantial proceeds of crime allegedly generated through the fraudulent acquisition of land parcels, employing tactics such as forged documents and fictitious transactions.

In response to the allegations, Soren, represented by advocate Pragya Baghel, has vehemently contested the charges, labeling his arrest as unwarranted and denouncing the legality of his remand in the case. Concurrently, he has petitioned for interim bail pending the resolution of the legal proceedings.

