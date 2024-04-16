IMD Issues Heatwave Warning Across Multiple States; Delhi-NCR to Experience Respite

In its latest weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave alert for several states across India, including Maharashtra, North Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal. Additionally, separate warnings have been issued for specific cities such as Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad in Maharashtra, indicating an impending heatwave this week.

Cities on alert:

In Maharashtra, the IMD anticipates minimum temperatures of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in Mumbai and Thane. North Goa is expected to experience heatwave conditions on April 15 and 16, while Odisha braces for similar conditions from April 15 to 19.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also on alert for soaring temperatures, with heatwave conditions likely to prevail from April 16 to 18, raising concerns for residents in both states.

West Bengal has also been issued a heatwave alert, with temperatures expected to rise from April 17 to 19. Additionally, a yellow alert has also been issued for multiple districts in Kerala, including Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram, along with several others.

Delhi’sweather forecast:

However, there’s a silver lining for Delhi as well as cities in NCR as per the IMD’s latest predictions. A respite from the scorching heat is expected, with pleasant weather forecasted for most areas. On April 16, cloudy skies are anticipated in the national capital, accompanied by strong surface winds reaching speeds of 20 to 25 kmph during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Furthermore, light rains and thunderstorms are likely to grace parts of Delhi and neighboring regions like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad over the next two days. These weather conditions are expected to bring down the minimum temperature in the city, providing relief from the heatwave.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a nowcast warning for Thane, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds for the next 3 to 4 hours between Monday and Tuesday. This temporary relief offers respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions in the district.