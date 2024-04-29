Karnataka Women's Commission Deems Sex Abuse Case A National Scandal

The Karnataka State Commission for Women, under the leadership of Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary, has taken decisive action in the wake of allegations surrounding JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. Following complaints and the submission of explicit videos purportedly involving Prajwal Revanna, Choudhary approached the Chief Minister of Karnataka, resulting in the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Describing the case as one of the most significant scandals in the country, Choudhary expressed her intent to escalate the issue to the National Women’s Commission. She emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of victims, enabling them to come forward and lodge complaints without fear.

With the SIT commencing its investigation, Choudhary praised the efficiency of the team’s officials and reiterated her commitment to safeguarding the interests of the victims.

The case against Prajwal Revanna, filed on the grounds of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman, stems from complaints lodged by his former house help. The allegations extend to his father and JD(S) leader HD Revanna, resulting in FIRs being filed against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Health Department Issues Dengue and Chikungunya Prevention Guidelines

According to the complainant, both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna allegedly sexually assaulted her. Furthermore, the complainant detailed instances of inappropriate behavior and harassment, including claims of sexual assault in the absence of Revanna’s wife.

The complainant also highlighted instances of alleged misconduct towards her daughter, underscoring the severity of the accusations.

Earlier appeals by the state women’s panel led to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing the formation of an SIT to probe the case. The BJP, while distancing itself from the controversy, refrained from commenting on the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, the case continues to draw attention, highlighting the importance of ensuring accountability and justice in matters concerning sexual harassment and exploitation.

With political implications and public scrutiny at play, the case of Prajwal Revanna underscores the significance of addressing allegations of misconduct with thoroughness and impartiality, underscoring the commitment to uphold the dignity and rights of individuals, particularly women, in society.