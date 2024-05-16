BJP Accuses Telangana CM and Rahul Gandhi of False Campaigning

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of spreading false propaganda against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana. Reddy claimed that their assertions about the end of reservations and constitutional changes are not believed by the public.

Reddy criticized both leaders for their misleading campaigns aimed at discrediting the BJP ahead of the elections. He expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, predicting the party would secure double-digit seats in Telangana and exceed 400 seats nationally. “The BJP is going to get good results in Telangana. People have supported us,” he asserted.

Additionally, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao condemned the Congress, accusing them of making false promises to gain power. He particularly criticized the Congress for promising 2 lakh jobs within a year but failing to deliver so far. “Revanth Reddy has promised 2 lakh jobs in one year. Five months have already passed and in the upcoming 7 months, the Congress government should give 2 lakh jobs. The Congress has cheated the people,” Rao said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana have been marked by a three-way contest involving the ruling Congress, the opposition BRS, and the BJP. Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded on May 13, with a voter turnout of 65.67 percent, according to the Election Commission of India.

Show Full Article