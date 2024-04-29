Vice President Dhankhar Praises SILF's Center As Global Legal Catalyst

In a momentous event on Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the new building of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) with a resounding call for embracing legal technology to catalyze affirmative change. Addressing the audience via video screening at Bharat Mandapam, Dhankhar emphasized the pivotal role of India’s institutions in propelling the nation’s ascent, particularly in the wake of recent legislative reforms that have unshackled the legal system.

“India’s law firms have garnered global recognition, underscoring the need for concerted efforts towards effective dispute resolution,” remarked Dhankhar, highlighting the undeniable economic growth of India. He stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in fostering a robust dispute resolution mechanism to maintain harmony and further economic prosperity.

“With India’s burgeoning economic trajectory, commercial disputes are inevitable. Therefore, adopting arbitration as a means to preserve relationships and foster business opportunities is imperative,” Dhankhar asserted. The inauguration of SILF’s new building signifies a monumental stride in India’s legal landscape, providing a cutting-edge facility to advance its objectives.

Acknowledging the civilizational ethos of resolving disputes in the spirit of ‘Samjhauta’, Dhankhar underscored the critical importance of dispute resolution mechanisms. “A credible and robust dispute resolution mechanism not only nurtures harmony but also fuels economic growth and fortifies democratic values,” he affirmed.

The ceremony, graced by distinguished guests and members of the legal fraternity, witnessed the inauguration of the new SILF building and the unveiling of the Dispute Solutions Centre at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, established in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, delivered the welcome address, acknowledging SILF’s social and professional responsibilities amidst the backdrop of over five crore pending cases in the country. “Our citizens are entitled to secure justice—social, economic, and political,” he remarked, expressing SILF’s commitment to address the issue of delays in the legal system.

Recognizing the shared responsibility of both the government and legal professionals in reducing case backlogs, Dr. Bhasin emphasized SILF’s initiative in establishing the Dispute Solutions Centre. “Through research and legal learning, our aim is to promote dispute settlement and facilitate easy, quick, and inexpensive resolution of cases,” he elucidated.

Dr. Bhasin emphasized SILF’s belief in the transformative power of mediation in administering justice and highlighted the Centre’s role in providing avenues for dispute resolution in alignment with recent legislative developments.

In conclusion, Vice President Dhankhar’s advocacy for a robust dispute resolution framework, coupled with SILF’s initiatives, underscores the collective commitment towards strengthening India’s legal infrastructure and global presence. As India continues its trajectory of economic growth, the significance of effective dispute resolution mechanisms cannot be overstated in sustaining harmony and fostering a conducive environment for business and societal progress.