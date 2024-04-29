Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Files Nomination for Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat, Receives Support from Chief Ministers

Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, Rajnath Singh, formally submitted the papers to file for his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The nomination was filed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who extended their support to the candidature.

Rajnath Singh had led a spirited roadshow through the streets of Lucknow prior to filing his nomination. The roadshow was also accompanied by Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Pushkar Singh Dhami. Notably, amidst the hustle and bustle of the procession, arrangements were made to ensure the smooth passage of an ambulance, reflecting a commitment to public safety.

During his campaign trail, Rajnath Singh also paid obeisance at prominent temples in Lucknow, including the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple and the Hanuman Setu Temple, underscoring the significance of spirituality and faith in his electoral journey.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami even lauded Rajnath Singh’s efforts in spearheading development initiatives in Lucknow, attributing the city’s progress to his visionary leadership. Dhami remarked, “The pace of development in Lucknow under Rajnath Singh’s stewardship has been commendable. Initiatives initiated during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been diligently carried forward by Rajnath Singh.”

Expressing confidence in Rajnath Singh’s electoral triumph, Dhami asserted, “The upcoming victory will not only be historic but also a testament to Rajnath Singh’s unwavering commitment to the development and welfare of Lucknow. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Rajnath Singh’s leadership will ensure continued progress and prosperity for the city.”

Rajnath Singh’s electoral track record reflects his strong hold over the Lucknow constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he secured a resounding victory over Samajwadi Party’s Poonam Shatrughan Sinha by a margin exceeding 6.3 lakh votes. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, he emerged triumphant against Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi, clinching victory by a margin of 2,72,749 votes.

Lucknow, slated to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, holds strategic importance in the electoral landscape. Rajnath Singh will face off against Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra for this coveted seat.