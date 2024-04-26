Actor Prakash Raj arrived at the polling station on Friday, April 26 to caste his vote in Bengaluru. After casting the vote, he stated, “My vote stands for my right, for my power to chose who represents me, who will be my voice in the Parliament.”

He added, “It is very important to choose a candidate whom you believe in, and I have voted for the candidate I believe in and to the manifesto they have brought in and for the change, because of the hatred and divisive politics we have seen in the last decade,” he said after casting his vote.”

#WATCH | Karnataka: Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote at a polling station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/AzghrtGPPS — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Prakash Raj, the actor-turned-politician contested from the Bangalore Central constituency but faced a disappointing outcome in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, securing the third position. Despite his energetic campaign efforts, he garnered only 28,906 votes, trailing behind his rivals P.C. Mohan and Rizwan Arshad, who amassed over 6 and 5 lakh votes respectively. P.C. Mohan of the BJP emerged victorious, securing his third consecutive win from Bangalore Central.

Expressing his resolve to continue fighting for a secular India despite facing criticism and humiliation, Prakash Raj acknowledged the challenges ahead and thanked his supporters for their solidarity. In a tweet at the time, he said, “a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. …. JAI HIND.”

Throughout the campaign, Prakash Raj encountered challenges, including false accusations of supporting the Congress party circulated on social media. Despite his efforts to refute these claims, they persisted and influenced the course of the campaign.

Facing strong contenders from both the BJP and the Congress, Prakash Raj emphasized issues such as education, healthcare, and unemployment in his message to the voters of Bangalore Central. Despite not being perceived as a serious contender in political circles, he maintained his commitment to his principles throughout the campaign.

