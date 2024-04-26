Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Manipur Police Makes Surveillance Via Drones In Ukhrul District Ahead Of Second Phase

Ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to commence on Friday, authorities in Ukhrul district employed drones for surveillance purposes. The chairperson of Ava market in Ukhrul noted that all 130 members of the market are women. She affirmed that they have already made their voting decisions and are prepared to exercise their right to vote accordingly.

Residents of the Ukhrul constituency expressed their readiness for the elections, emphasizing their firm decisions regarding their voting choices. They articulated their preference for candidates who demonstrate readiness to serve the community, dynamism, and a commitment to effecting positive changes.

Stressing the importance of a free and fair electoral process, another resident highlighted the significance of individual choice in voting and reiterated the community’s intention to actively participate in the voting process.

#WATCH | Manipur Police uses drones for surveillance in Ukhrul in view of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/fIZsi8wzyP — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

#WATCH | Mock polling underway in Ukhrul Outer Manipur. Voting for 13 Assembly segments under Outer Manipur seat will be held in the second phase today.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/hqYJNsuMns — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Ava Market, an establishment operated entirely by women, is situated in Manipur’s Ukhrul, falling under the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency. The upcoming election will witness a contest between Kachui Timothy Zimik of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Alfred K. Arthur of the Congress.

Earlier incidents of violence during the first phase of polling on April 19 prompted re-polling in 11 polling stations within the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22. Stringent security measures were implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of re-polling. The Outer Manipur constituency, currently represented by Lorho Phoze of the Naga People’s Front, will witness a contest between Kachui Timothy Zimik and Alfred K. Arthur, with the BJP announcing its support for the former.

Notably, the NPF is contesting in alliance with the BJP-led NDA, while Arthur is the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc. Manipur recorded a voter turnout exceeding 69 percent on April 19. The remaining 13 segments of the Outer Manipur constituency will undergo voting in the second phase on April 26, with vote counting slated for June 4.

