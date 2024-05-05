Saurabh Bharadwaj Criticizes BJP for Allegedly Destabilizing Opposition Parties Following Arvinder Lovely's Exit from Congress

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely’s decision to join the ruling party, accusing it of engaging in the practice of “breaking opposition parties.”

In a statement to reporters, the AAP leader expressed disdain for Lovely’s transition to the BJP, suggesting that his departure from the Congress was anticipated ever since he resigned from the position of Delhi Congress president in protest against the party’s alliance with AAP.

“The day he resigned from Congress, it was widely speculated that he would join the BJP. This is indicative of the BJP’s political strategy, which involves destabilizing other parties. However, despite these tactics, the INDIA alliance is poised to secure victory in all seven seats in Delhi,” Bharadwaj remarked.

Arvinder Singh Lovely’s induction into the BJP marks his second departure from the Delhi Congress presidency. Alongside him, four former Congress leaders, including Rajkumar Chauhan, Neeraj Basoya, Naseeb Singh, and Delhi Youth Congress chief Amit Malik, also joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Addressing reporters following his entry into the BJP, Lovely explained that his decision was influenced by the encouragement he received from his supporters and fellow Congress workers, who urged him to align with a formidable party dedicated to championing the interests of Delhi’s residents.