Dakshin Dinajpur DM Identifies 280 Polling Stations As Critical In West Bengal's Balurghat

In anticipation of the second phase of polling, Bijin Krishna, the District Magistrate of Dakshin Dinajpur district in West Bengal, stated that 280 polling stations in Balurghat city have been designated as critical. Balurghat is a city and municipality located in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Speaking with ANI, DM Krishna said, “Voting is usually very peaceful in Balurghat. But, with some past issues, we have identified around 280 polling stations as critical…”

“We have done every procedure that is to be done with EVMs in the presence of candidates and party representatives. But, if there lies any grievance, we have assured everyone that we will address that issue…,” he added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a strong presence in West Bengal. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC emerged as the dominant force, securing 34 seats in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure only 2 seats. The CPI (M) and the Congress won 2 and 4 seats, respectively.

However, there was a significant shift in the political landscape during the 2019 polls. The BJP won 18 seats, a sharp increase from their previous tally. While the TMC remained in the lead, their seat count decreased to 22. The Congress’s representation reduced to just 2 seats, and the Left Front failed to secure any seats.

Amidst controversies surrounding the Trinamool Congress, including arrests of its top leaders and ministers in connection with various scandals, alleged abuse of women in Sandeshkhali, and clashes with central agencies, the BJP sees an opportunity to become the largest single party in the state during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This could provide them with a stronger footing leading into the 2026 Assembly elections.

Recently, voting concluded for the first phase in the Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri parliamentary constituencies, all of which the BJP won in the previous 2019 election. Remaining constituencies in West Bengal will conduct voting on April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

