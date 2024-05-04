Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Leaders Conduct Public Meetings,Rally In Delhi, Rally

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal currently incarcerated, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to the streets of Delhi on Friday to drum up support for the opposition INDIA bloc’s candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Atishi led a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ as part of the AAP’s ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign in the Kalkaji assembly segment, falling under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The INDIA bloc has nominated Sahiram Pahalwan as their candidate for the South Delhi seat.

दक्षिणी दिल्ली के जैतपुर के E – 1 ब्लॉक में लोकसभा प्रत्याशी @SahiramPahalwan जी ने निगम पार्षद हेमा श्रीचन्द वोहरा जी के साथ स्थानीय लोगों से मीटिंग कर 25 मई को आम आदमी पार्टी को वोट देने की अपील की। जेल का जवाब वोट से देगी दक्षिणी दिल्ली! pic.twitter.com/k0PMJ6l9np — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) May 3, 2024

Singh emphasized Kejriwal’s contributions to the people of Delhi, citing achievements such as reductions in electricity and water bills, as well as the provision of free bus rides for women. He urged Delhiites to support the INDIA alliance in all seven Lok Sabha seats, aiming to reduce the BJP’s tally to zero.

Atishi echoed Singh’s sentiments, stressing the need for candidates who stand with the people. She expressed confidence in Pahalwan’s commitment to fight for constituents’ interests in Parliament.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi state convenor and cabinet minister Gopal Rai convened a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in the Krishna Nagar assembly segment of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Rai criticized the BJP’s candidate changes, indicating a lack of confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Rai warned against the erosion of democratic rights if the BJP were to win, calling for unity across party lines to prevent a BJP-led government. He urged voters to prioritize safeguarding the Constitution over party affiliations.

ALSO READ: Bomb Attacks Claim Lives of 12, Including Children, At Displacement Camps In Congo

Elsewhere, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak addressed a public meeting in Rajinder Nagar, highlighting the AAP’s commitment to women’s safety.

The campaign efforts come ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 25, wherein all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be contested.

The AAP’s campaign seeks to capitalize on discontent with the ruling BJP and build momentum for the opposition INDIA bloc, emphasizing the need for candidates who prioritize the welfare and interests of the people.