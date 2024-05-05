Uttarakhand Police Ramp Up Security Measures for Safe Commencement of Char Dham Yatra

As the Char Dham Yatra, which is slated to begin on May 10, nears, Uttarakhand police have intensified security arrangements. Forces have been deployed at all four Dhams along the routes ofthe yatra. The authorities have emphasised on the safety of the pilgrims and have implemented measures ranging from seasonal police stations to CCTV surveillance. Talking about the ongoing preparations to aid the yatra, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar shed light on the deployment of dedicated police forces at each of the four Dhams, including Shree Badrinath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Additionally, he further mentioned that seasonal police stations have been established at strategic locations, accompanied by the deployment of Home Guards and the installation of CCTV surveillance systems.

Expressing concerns over the safety of pilgrims, DGP Kumar urged visitors, especially those unfamiliar with hill driving, to exercise extra caution during the yatra. While acknowledging the Transport department’s efforts in conducting vehicle checks at various checkpoints, he underscored the need for pilgrims to prioritize safety measures at their individual level.

In a bid to streamline preparations, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a meeting to review all the necessary arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra 2024. During the deliberations, CM Dhami directed officials to ensure essential amenities such as electricity, drinking water, and well-maintained roads along the yatra routes.

Also read: Prime Minister Modi to Lead Campaign Blitz In Ayodhya, Amongst Other Cities

Furthermore, CM Dhami emphasized the importance of ensuring the well-being of security personnel deployed for yatra duty, stressing the need for regular rest intervals every six hours. The meeting also addressed logistical aspects, including arrangements for the accommodation of drivers participating in the yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra holds immense spiritual significance for devotees, encompassing a pilgrimage to four sacred sites—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The journey follows a clockwise direction, commencing from Yamunotri, progressing to Gangotri, Kedarnath, and culminating at Badrinath.

Traditionally, pilgrims embark on the yatra by road or air, with helicopter services facilitating accessibility to the high-altitude shrines. Additionally, the option of undertaking a Do Dham Yatra, focusing on Kedarnath and Badrinath, provides devotees with alternative pilgrimage routes.

As the countdown to the Char Dham Yatra begins, Uttarakhand authorities remain committed to ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience, underscoring the state’s dedication to upholding the spiritual heritage of the region.