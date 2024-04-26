Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Heatwave Likely To Hit Voters As They Gear Up For Second Phase

Today marks the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, wherein a total of 88 parliamentary constituencies spanning 13 states and Union Territories will undergo voting. Dr. Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, discussed with NDTV the heatwave forecast for the regions where voting is scheduled.

Crucial battlegrounds in Phase 2 encompass 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, and five each in Bihar and Assam. Additionally, three seats in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal each, along with one seat in Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir, will participate in the polls today, as will the remaining portion of the Outer Manipur constituency.

In West Bengal, several areas are anticipated to experience either a heatwave or a severe heatwave, prompting a Red Alert for the next three days. Bihar is expected to encounter heatwave conditions, with both maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to surpass average levels, leading to an Orange Alert for the next five days.

Heatwave conditions are also projected for both Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Interior Karnataka is poised to witness heatwave-like conditions for the next four to five days, accompanied by an Orange alert. Coastal Karnataka, on the other hand, is forecasted to undergo above-average temperatures, with a cautionary note for hot and humid weather.

In Kerala, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, as stated by Mr. Kumar. Rajasthan, however, is forecasted to experience normal temperatures, with the anticipation of an active western disturbance over Iran, which will subsequently impact weather conditions in Northwest India after two days.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections, comprising seven phases, commenced on April 19, covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories.