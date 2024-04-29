Parents Spending Lakhs To Get Marriage Proposals, Nitizens Shocked

In a recent social media revelation on platform X, a user shared a striking tale of paternal devotion, showcasing the extraordinary lengths a father would go to ensure his daughters’ happiness. According to the post, the father reportedly invested a hefty sum of ₹ three lakh as a “fee” to exclusively solicit proposals from affluent families with turnovers exceeding ₹ 200 crore. This extravagant endeavor has sparked widespread attention among netizens, igniting a spirited discourse on the lengths individuals are willing to go to orchestrate weddings.

“Mishka Rana, a user on X, disclosed that a friend’s father shelled out 3 lakh rupees solely to attract matrimonial prospects from families boasting turnovers of 200 crores or more,” the post read, prompting readers to contemplate whether they would undertake a similar venture.

Responses flooded in swiftly, with the post amassing nearly 2.5 lakh views in no time.

“Seems reasonable. Premium payment for top-tier prospects,” opined one commenter. “It hinges on the uncle’s net worth, the potential inheritance for the daughter, and the daughter’s merits—whether in beauty, intellect, employment, status, or accolades. The elite should indeed wed the elite; there’s no harm in that,” added another.

“Perfectly normal. This fee serves as a filter for accessing the crème de la crème. Typically, matchmakers charge 1-2% of the total wedding expenditure. For instance, a wedding costing ₹ 1 crore would yield the broker ₹ 1-2 lakh effortlessly, offsetting the initial fee,” chimed in a third respondent. “An ultra-VIP wedding,” quipped another user.

While the post abstained from disclosing specifics about the family or the platform facilitating the transaction, Ms. Rana did mention in response to a query that the father boasts a net worth “in crores.”