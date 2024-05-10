Can Instant Delivery Apps Help's You Buy Gold In 10 Minutes On Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Here All You Need To Know !

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is just around the corner, and if you’re planning to buy gold or silver, e-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, bigbasket, and Zepto have you covered with their super quick delivery services.

Blinkit, known for its swift delivery, is not only offering quick gold but also delivering complete Akshaya Tritiya kits. These kits include pooja essentials, deity photos, and fresh flowers, all available within just 10 minutes. The company has created a dedicated page listing all the essentials for customers’ convenience.

Swiggy Instamart, on the other hand, teased its customers with chocolate gold coins before Akshaya Tritiya but surprised them by offering real gold and silver coin offerings in partnership with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim. Customers can now purchase these precious metals within minutes through the platform.

Tritiya Tithi began at 04:18 am today, 🌅 @swiggyinstamart received our first order for coins at 12:21 am from Chandigarh. Anticipating a surge as the day progresses. We’re all stocked and set for quick deliveries. https://t.co/9YKmj0pNh3 pic.twitter.com/J4feZUGKPs — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 10, 2024

Bigbasket has also joined the race, partnering with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP to offer gold and silver coins. From Lakshmi motif gold coins to banyan tree silver bars, the platform has a wide range of options available. Customers can choose from MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin, 10 g; MMTC-PAMP Banyan Tree (999.9 Purity) Silver Bar, 10 g; Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin, 1 g; and Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin With Lakshmi Motif, 1 g to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya.

Last but not least, Zepto is also joining the celebration by offering gold and silver coins to its customers. Customers can purchase products like 1gm and 0.5 gm 24K gold coins as well as 10gm silver coins on this auspicious day.

With these quick and convenient options available, buying gold and silver for Akshaya Tritiya has never been easier. Whether you’re looking for traditional motifs or modern designs, these e-commerce platforms have something for everyone to mark the auspicious occasion.

