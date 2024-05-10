Parshuram Jayanti 2024: Significance, Rituals And Date

Parshuram Jayanti, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, commemorates the birth of Lord Parshuram, believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, according to the Hindu calendar, this year, Parshuram Jayanti falls on Friday, May 10th.

According to mythology, the history of Parshuram traces back to ancient times, where he is depicted as a Brahmin warrior who wielded an axe, known as “parashu,” hence his name ‘Parshuram.’

Born as the fifth son of Prasenajit’s daughter Renuka and the Bhrigu dynasty’s Jamadagni, Parshuram’s story is chronicled in ancient texts like the Harivansh Purana from the Haideya dynasty. Legend has it that he married Dhanavi, believed to be an incarnation of Lakshmi.

Regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Parshuram was sent to restore balance and righteousness (Dharma) in the world. When the oppressive King Kartaveerya Arjun ruled Mahishmati Nagar in present-day Central India, Parshuram emerged in response to the people’s suffering caused by the cruelty of Kshatriyas. He liberated the earth from their tyranny twenty-one times.

READ MORE : When Will ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ Release? Warner Bros Has Roped-In Andy Serkis To Direct New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie

Parshuram Jayanti is marked by various rituals and observances. Devotees typically begin the day with a ritualistic holy bath before sunrise, followed by wearing traditional attire. Many observe a fast on this day, starting the night before. Offerings of fruits and milk products are presented as bhog to Lakshminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu, during worship rituals. Additionally, devotees offer flowers, kumkum, and sandalwood paste to Lord Vishnu as part of the worship.

Parshuram Jayanti holds immense religious significance among Hindus. Celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Parshuram, the day signifies the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Parshuram is revered for his role in eliminating irreligious, sinful, and ruthless kings, thus reducing the burden of the earth. Despite not being widely worshiped like Lord Krishna and Lord Rama, Lord Parshuram has numerous temples across South India and the western coast of India.

As devotees prepare to celebrate Parshuram Jayanti on May 10th, 2024, they come together to seek the blessings of Lord Parshuram for a life filled with virtue, prosperity, and righteousness.

Show Full Article