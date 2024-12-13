WATCH | Kapil Sibal Strong Statement On Minorities In Bangladesh And India At Legally Speaking

Veteran lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal virtually attended the Legally Speaking Event organized by NewsX. In a key discussion with Editor in Chief Rishabh Gulati, Sibal shares his views on various pressing issues with his characteristic clarity and insight. From his professional principles as a lawyer to global and domestic concerns, Sibal’s comments offered much to reflect upon.

What Is Kapil Sibal’s Ideology ?

When asked about whether lawyers should have ideologies, Sibal was firm. “A lawyer’s only ideology is adherence to the Constitution and its values. When we argue in court, the Constitution is our sole guide—our ‘bible’. Outside the courtroom, one may hold personal ideologies, but within its confines, our loyalty is to the Constitution.”

Kapil Sibal On Women’s Safety in Hospitals

Discussing the RG Kar case and the safety of women doctors in hospitals, Sibal clarified his role. “I was tasked by the court to present facts regarding the case. The investigation has concluded, and it’s evident that one individual was responsible. He has been apprehended and is being prosecuted by the West Bengal Police.”

Sibal added that the issue of women’s safety in hospitals is not limited to West Bengal. “It is a nationwide concern that demands attention across all states.”

Is There A Need For More Parliamentarians?

Responding to the question of whether India needs more parliamentarians to accommodate its growing population, Sibal referenced a statement by Mohan Bhagwat encouraging families to have three children instead of two. “I hope this isn’t a call to increase population. What we truly need are robust systems to manage complexity in governance as our population grows,” he remarked.

On the contentious issue of parliamentary seat allocation potentially impacting states in the South and Northeast after the census, Sibal noted, “This is a sensitive topic. States that have successfully managed population growth shouldn’t be penalized. The country must reflect deeply before making decisions to ensure fairness for all regions.” However, he acknowledged the need for increasing the number of seats in Parliament, given India’s growing population and governance demands.

Minority Rights in Bangladesh and Beyond

Sibal also spoke about the protection of minorities globally, highlighting the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. “Minorities anywhere in the world must be safeguarded. Our government and India as a nation must be vocal about protecting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The same principle applies to minorities within India and globally.”

Rapid Fire with Kapil Sibal

In a lighter segment, Sibal shared snippets of his personal preferences:

Favorite Movies: All films of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

All films of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. Favorite Songs: Classics by Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi.

Classics by Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. Favorite Holiday Destination: Anywhere beautiful and worth exploring.

Advice for Aspiring Lawyers

Sibal concluded with three essential tips for young legal professionals: “Be honest, work hard, and have clarity in your motives.”

The session was a mix of serious discussions and lighter moments, showcasing Kapil Sibal’s depth and versatility as a thinker, lawyer, and leader.

