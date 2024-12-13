Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam Festival 2024: Maha Deepam Ceremony Draws Millions Of Devotees | WATCH

The iconic Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam Festival, attracting 40 lakh devotees, features the Maha Deepam ceremony on a 2,668-foot hill. With tight security and crowd measures, including NDRF deployment, this spiritual event symbolizes divine grace and unity.

Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam Festival 2024: Maha Deepam Ceremony Draws Millions Of Devotees | WATCH

The iconic Karthigai Deepam Festival at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai began on December 4, drawing an estimated 40 lakh devotees. With strict security, festive arrangements, and spiritual fervor, the Maha Deepam will be lit today on the 2,668-foot hill.

Devotees Flock to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam Festival

The sacred Karthigai Deepam Festival at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, one of the revered Panchabhootha Sthals, has captivated millions this year. Known as the Agni Sthal among the five elements, the festival commenced on December 4 with the traditional flag hoisting.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

The Bharani Deepam, marking the spiritual start of the festivities, was lit today at 4 a.m. in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Thousands of devotees witnessed this auspicious moment after entering the temple from as early as 2:30 a.m. A total of 7,500 devotees with permits were allowed inside to view the Bharani Deepam.

Maha Deepam to Be Lit on Deepam Hill Today

The much-anticipated Maha Deepam, symbolizing Lord Shiva, will be lit this evening atop the 2,668-foot-high Deepam Hill behind the temple. The massive cauldron, prepared with reverence and containing three layers representing Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, will be lit using 4,500 kg of ghee and 1,500 meters of cotton cloth donated by devotees.

Only 2,000 devotees will be permitted to access the hilltop, while 11,500 devotees have been granted entry to the temple premises to witness this spiritual spectacle.

Massive Crowds and Security Measures in Place

With over 40 lakh devotees expected this year, security and facilities have been ramped up. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 30, including two women officers, has been deployed for safety and emergency preparedness.

Police have introduced measures to ensure crowd management, including tying identification tags to children with details like their name, address, and parents’ phone numbers to prevent them from getting lost.

The district administration has also arranged for food, drinking water, and shelter facilities to accommodate the massive influx of devotees. Transport services have been altered to reduce traffic congestion in the town.

ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, and Why This Festival of Light Means More Than Tradition

Filed under

40 lakh devotees Karthigai Deepam Annamalaiyar temple Bharani Deepam Tiruvannamalai crowd management Deepam festival Deepam hill ghee lamp Karthigai Deepam 2024 Maha Deepam ceremony NDRF team Karthigai Deepam Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam Tiruvannamalai traffic arrangements

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality of The Waqf Act At Legally Speaking Dialogue

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality...

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | Legally Speaking

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice...

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family Heartbroken

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family...

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox