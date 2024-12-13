Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam Festival 2024: Maha Deepam Ceremony Draws Millions Of Devotees | WATCH

The iconic Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam Festival, attracting 40 lakh devotees, features the Maha Deepam ceremony on a 2,668-foot hill. With tight security and crowd measures, including NDRF deployment, this spiritual event symbolizes divine grace and unity.

The iconic Karthigai Deepam Festival at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai began on December 4, drawing an estimated 40 lakh devotees. With strict security, festive arrangements, and spiritual fervor, the Maha Deepam will be lit today on the 2,668-foot hill.

Devotees Flock to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam Festival

The sacred Karthigai Deepam Festival at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, one of the revered Panchabhootha Sthals, has captivated millions this year. Known as the Agni Sthal among the five elements, the festival commenced on December 4 with the traditional flag hoisting.

The Bharani Deepam, marking the spiritual start of the festivities, was lit today at 4 a.m. in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Thousands of devotees witnessed this auspicious moment after entering the temple from as early as 2:30 a.m. A total of 7,500 devotees with permits were allowed inside to view the Bharani Deepam.

Maha Deepam to Be Lit on Deepam Hill Today

The much-anticipated Maha Deepam, symbolizing Lord Shiva, will be lit this evening atop the 2,668-foot-high Deepam Hill behind the temple. The massive cauldron, prepared with reverence and containing three layers representing Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, will be lit using 4,500 kg of ghee and 1,500 meters of cotton cloth donated by devotees.

Only 2,000 devotees will be permitted to access the hilltop, while 11,500 devotees have been granted entry to the temple premises to witness this spiritual spectacle.

Massive Crowds and Security Measures in Place

With over 40 lakh devotees expected this year, security and facilities have been ramped up. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 30, including two women officers, has been deployed for safety and emergency preparedness.

Police have introduced measures to ensure crowd management, including tying identification tags to children with details like their name, address, and parents’ phone numbers to prevent them from getting lost.

The district administration has also arranged for food, drinking water, and shelter facilities to accommodate the massive influx of devotees. Transport services have been altered to reduce traffic congestion in the town.

