On Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar dismissed concerns about the Congress election manifesto, stating that it would hold no significance once the BJP secures victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Jaishankar made these remarks in response to Congress’ assertion that “if BJP gets 400 seats, it will change the Constitution.” He expressed satisfaction that the Congress acknowledged the likelihood of BJP surpassing 400 seats in the elections.

“We will put that 400 to use by taking the country forward. When you see Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at above 400 seats, you will see that we are doing more service towards the people of India,” S. Jaishankar said.

“From Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister is the leader of the country. How can you (referring to Rahul Gandhi) say that you won’t accept a leader? Rahul Gandhi disrespected former PM Manmohan Singh during the UPA regime. You think you are bigger than the PM as the party is a family enterprise?” the Union Minister questioned.

READ MORE

Coral Bleaching : Unprecedented Ocean Heat Fuels Record-Breaking Coral Bleaching Event

When discussing BJP’s prospects in South India for the upcoming elections, EAM Jaishankar expressed genuine optimism about his party’s chances.

“The kind of response PM Modi is getting from the public in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is phenomenal. We have been in a good position in Karnataka, and also got a good hold in Telangana.

“Most importantly, from the southern states, we are seeking votes not only on the manifesto but on our 10-year’s track record and achievements. We have delivered food, electricity, water, infrastructure, and education. When you look at our track record, you will strengthen our hands as we have bigger things to do for the nation. People of these states are very much part of all that has happened in 10 years. Every programme that has happened has impacted Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It will have an impact,” EAM Jaishankar said.

He further said: “This election is extraordinarily important. We have 10 years of foundation. We are planning to do something really big in the third term.”

ALSO READ

Biden Administration Under Pressure: Release Prince Harry’s Visa Application Amid Deportation Speculation