Sunita Kejriwal, AAP MP Atishi Visits CM Arvind Kejriwal At Tihar Jail

Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi paid a visit to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail, where they discussed various matters with him. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is slated to meet Mr. Kejriwal tomorrow.

During the meeting, Atishi, who oversees six departments in the Delhi Cabinet, shared insights into their conversation with the Chief Minister. “Upon inquiring about his well-being, the Chief Minister redirected the conversation to the progress of work in Delhi,” Atishi disclosed. “He expressed concerns about the availability of books for children and the accessibility of medicines in Mohalla Clinics,” she added.

Furthermore, Atishi revealed that Mr. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate water supply in Delhi as the summer season approaches. He also conveyed plans to provide a financial assistance of ₹1000 to women in Delhi.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had raised concerns regarding the permission for Sunita Kejriwal, the Chief Minister’s wife, to meet him. However, Atishi clarified that Sunita Kejriwal’s meeting was initially canceled but was later allowed after legal intervention.

In another development, Mrs. Kejriwal is set to lead AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states, beginning with a roadshow to support AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar. This marks her first foray into active politics.

Last week, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged discrepancies in the visitor list for Mr. Kejriwal, claiming that Atishi’s meeting was canceled at the last moment. Arvind Kejriwal and his former Deputy, Manish Sisodia, were arrested in March in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case and a money laundering case, respectively. Despite his incarceration, the AAP maintains that Mr. Kejriwal will continue to govern from jail.