Biden Administration Under Pressure: Release Prince Harry's Visa Application Amid Deportation Speculation

Pressure is mounting on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release Prince Harry’s visa application, with campaigners seeking transparency in his legal matters. The move follows US Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley’s dismissal of the prospect of the Duke of Sussex’s deportation during Joe Biden’s presidency.

A visa controversy surrounding the Duke of Sussex arose following his acknowledgment of recreational drug use, including cannabis and magic mushrooms, in his memoir, “Spare.” As US visa applicants are required to disclose any past drug use on their applications, The Heritage Foundation initiated a lawsuit to investigate whether Prince Harry provided truthful information on his visa application.

Last month, Hartley informed Sky News that Prince Harry’s deportation “is not going to happen in the Biden administration.” Her declaration came after Donald Trump said if re-elected, he would treat the Duke as any other citizen if it was proven he broke the law. However, the DHS’ staunch denial didn’t sit right with the think tank group as they said Hartley’s statements “dramatically enhance the already compelling public interest in disclosure,” per Independent.

Nile Gardiner, Director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, remarked, “The US Ambassador to London’s arrogant remarks on Prince Harry are an extraordinary intervention by a senior US diplomat on an ongoing federal court case.”

“The Biden Administration has gone to great lengths to protect Prince Harry, and has even ruled out the possible deportation of the Duke of Sussex if he lied on his U.S. immigration application and violated US immigration law.”

“The Biden Administration has acted without transparency and accountability to the American people regarding the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request relating to Prince Harry’s US immigration application. They should release Harry’s immigration records to the American people,” Gardiner added, per the outlet.

