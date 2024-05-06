UP CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress and SP of Reshuffling Reservation Allocations to Favor Muslims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, alleging their intentions to reallocate a portion of reservations designated for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to Muslims.

Addressing a rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Rawat from Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath criticized the proposal to alter reservation allocations based on religion, deeming it an affront to the legacy of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

“Congress and Samajwadi Party’s manifesto mentions diverting a portion of reservations from backward castes to Muslims if they come into power. Is this acceptable? Will India tolerate such a redistribution of reservations?” questioned Adityanath.

He accused both parties of disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy and attempting to undermine the rights associated with reservations. Adityanath further lambasted the Samajwadi Party, alleging its leaders’ sympathies towards terrorists and their attempts to shield them from legal consequences.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Adityanath extended his criticism towards the opposition bloc, accusing them of disregarding national heroes while glorifying terrorists. He contended that parties like Congress, the National Conference, and the Samajwadi Party prioritize familial interests over national agendas.

Adityanath cited instances of alleged disrespect towards national figures, including the recent incident involving Samajwadi Party leaders’ behaviour towards a statue of Maharana Pratap. He also mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to accept a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Maharashtra, contrasting it with the parties’ purported glorification of terrorists and Pakistan.

As the Lok Sabha elections progress through seven phases until June 1, Uttar Pradesh remains a crucial battleground. The state, with its 80 parliamentary seats, holds significance in shaping the national political landscape. In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP emerged dominant in Uttar Pradesh, securing 62 seats, with additional wins by ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP secured 10 and 5 seats, respectively, while the Congress managed just one seat.