Several Detained in Massive Search Operations Following J&K Air Force Convoy Attack

In the aftermath of a terrorist attack on two Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, security forces launched extensive search operations, resulting in several detentions.

The attack, which occurred in the Bakrabal (Sanai) area of Surankote tehsil, claimed the life of Corporal Vikky Pahade and left four other air warriors injured. Intelligence agencies suspect the involvement of Abu Hamza, a foreign terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in leading the attack.

According to officials, the terrorists employed AK assault rifles, a US-made M4 carbine, and steel bullets to inflict maximum damage.

The four injured air warriors were swiftly airlifted to the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur. While one remains in critical condition, the others are reported to be stable.

Responding to the attack, security forces, including local police, the army, and paramilitary units, initiated a large-scale search operation across various areas of Poonch. Aerial surveillance was conducted using helicopters, and Para Commandos were deployed to bolster the search efforts.

ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain, along with senior army and intelligence officials, visited the ambush site in the Surankote area to assess the situation.

Saturday’s incident marked the first attack in Poonch since December 21, 2023, when four army soldiers fell victim to a terrorist ambush in the Dera Ki Gali area of Bafliaz.

Abu Hamza, the suspected mastermind behind the attack, is also linked to the recent killing of government employee Mohammad Razaq in the Kunda Top village of the Thanamandi area in Rajouri district. Razaq, who worked in the Social Welfare Department, was targeted by the terrorists, allegedly mistaking him for his brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, a Territorial Army serviceman.

Police have announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the capture of Abu Hamza, believed to be operating in the dense forests of Poonch and Rajouri districts.