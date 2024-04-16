Delhi High Court Receives Plea Seeking 6-Year Poll Ban for PM Modi Over Alleged Violation of Model Code of Conduct

A significant development unfolded as a plea was lodged before the Delhi High Court, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct during a recent speech in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner seeks a severe penalty, urging for a six-year ban on Prime Minister Modi’s participation in elections.

The plea, which was filed before the Delhi High Court, alleges that Prime Minister Modi infringed upon the Model Code of Conduct by allegedly soliciting votes on the basis of Hinduism during his address in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Such actions, the petitioner argues, contravene the principles outlined in the Representation of Peoples Act.

The petitioner seeks judicial intervention to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take decisive action against Prime Minister Modi, advocating for his disqualification from electoral contests for a period of six years. The Representation of Peoples Act serves as the legal basis for this plea, emphasizing the gravity of the alleged violation and its implications on electoral integrity.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the plea has ignited discussions surrounding the adherence to electoral norms and the role of religious rhetoric in political discourse. The petitioner’s fervent appeal underscores the significance of upholding the sanctity of electoral processes and ensuring fair and impartial participation by all stakeholders.

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliberate on the merits of the plea, weighing the evidence presented and evaluating its alignment with legal statutes. The outcome of this judicial inquiry holds profound implications for the conduct of political leaders during electoral campaigns and underscores the imperative of accountability in the democratic process.

As the legal fraternity and political observers await further developments, the plea serves as a testament to the vigilance of citizens in upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the integrity of electoral institutions. The Delhi High Court’s adjudication on this matter is anticipated to set a precedent for addressing allegations of misconduct and enforcing accountability in the realm of electoral politics.

