Supreme Court Set to Review Petitions Urging 100% Verification of EVM Votes with VVPAT Slips

The Supreme Court is poised to hear petitions advocating for the 100% verification of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. This significant development comes amid heightened scrutiny over the integrity and transparency of electoral processes in India.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will preside over the hearing, considering petitions filed by ADR India & MyNeta and other concerned parties. The petitions underscore the imperative of ensuring the accuracy and credibility of electoral outcomes by implementing comprehensive verification mechanisms.

#SupremeCourt to hear today petitions seeking 100% verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips. A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the petitions filed by @adrspeaks and others.#EVM #ElectionCommission #VVPAT #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/WStmgEoKQZ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 16, 2024

The demand for 100% verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips reflects growing concerns over the potential vulnerabilities and shortcomings of electronic voting systems. Proponents of the petitions argue that enhanced verification measures are essential to bolster public trust in the electoral process and safeguard the democratic principles of transparency and accountability.

The use of VVPAT slips serves as a crucial safeguard against potential malfunctions or tampering of EVMs, providing a tangible paper trail for verifying the accuracy of electronic votes cast. Advocates contend that mandating the verification of all votes with VVPAT slips will minimize the risk of errors or discrepancies and ensure the integrity of election results.

The hearing before the Supreme Court holds significant implications for the future of electoral reforms in India, with stakeholders closely monitoring the proceedings. The outcome of the deliberations will shape the electoral landscape, influencing the adoption of measures to enhance the credibility and fairness of elections in the country.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the spotlight is on the Election Commission and its commitment to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure impartiality.

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter, the debate surrounding EVM verification and electoral transparency underscores the importance of upholding democratic values and ensuring the integrity of electoral processes for the benefit of all citizens.