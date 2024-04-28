Heat Wave in Bihar Prompts People to Take Precautionary Measures

As temperatures soar, people across various states are adopting various measures to cope with and stay safe from the heat wave.

In Bihar, where temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees Celsius, residents of Patna are employing various strategies to keep themselves cool. Visuals from the city depict people congregating at juice stalls and seeking shelter under shades to escape the scorching sun, while many opt to remain indoors.

Locals and commuters on the streets of Patna are seen utilizing methods such as wearing scarves and helmets to shield themselves from the blazing weather. Additionally, sales of cold beverages have surged due to the heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 28.0 degrees Celsius on April 28, with the maximum temperature reaching 42.0 degrees Celsius on April 27.

Residents have been advised to stay hydrated and consume fluids regularly. Davesh Kumar, a resident of Patna, emphasized the importance of fluid intake and suggested avoiding outdoor activities whenever possible.

Vaibhavi Arya, another resident, stressed the necessity of staying indoors during the intense heat and encouraged others to consume fruits and fluids to stay hydrated.

Aman Raj highlighted the significance of a balanced diet and hydration in combating the heat wave, recommending the consumption of items like sattu water and coconut water.

Archana, echoing similar sentiments, advocated for consuming hydrating foods and beverages and limiting outdoor exposure, especially during peak sunlight hours.

Earlier forecasts from the IMD warned of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in several regions, including Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and others, for April 27 to 28.

As temperatures continue to rise, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health and well-being.