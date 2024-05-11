Brazil Native Held At Mumbai Airport For Smuggling Drugs

A Brazil native was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on May 8th for trying to carry drugs for smuggling by the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU).

As per DRI, the passenger was smuggling drugs into India. When interrogated by the officers of the anti-smuggling agency, he admitted to having indigested cocaine capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body to smuggle into India.

He was later admitted to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai, as directed by the Court Magistrate. He purged a total of 110 capsules containing 975 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 9.75 crore which he aimed to supply to the black market in India.

A case has been registered against the man under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI DC NR

Drug smuggling is a serious issue that is posing a threat to the social, economic, and political fabric of the country. The Illegal trade of drugs has been a constant problem, and with the emerging technologies and methods, it is taking a new road everywhere.

A total of 559 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, six per cent more than 528 cases recorded in 2022 and 43 per cent more than 319 cases in the year 2021.

