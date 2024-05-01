Delhi Police PRO States No Suspicious Evidence Found Regarding Bomb Threat To Over 60 Schools

Following bomb threats via email received by approximately 60 schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, stated that comprehensive investigations were carried out at each location, with no suspicious findings thus far.

Speaking with ANI, Suman Nalwa said, “I don’t have the exact numbers but several schools approached us saying that they received mail regarding the presence of bomb at the premises. When the Delhi Police received the call, the police took each and every call seriously and have conducted thorough research at every place but till now, nothing has been found.”

She added further, “Through media, we are making the people aware that we are taking each and every call very seriously and conducted a thorough checking.”

She also mentioned that upon examining the timing of the emails, it appears that someone orchestrated this to instigate panic. “If we look at the timing, almost all the schools received the threat at the same time and nothing has been found and it seems like somebody has done this to create a panic.”

She also advised the parents to not panic. “All I want to say to the parents is that don’t panic as these calls are very important for us as well. There is one aspect of security and for that, we are doing all the necessary things according to the protocol. And the second is investigation, which we are doing simultaneously.”

As a precautionary measure, all schools in Delhi-NCR that received threat emails have been closed, and the students have been sent home.

“In the initial investigation, many schools across Delhi have received emails. The same pattern was followed to send threat mails. The dateline is not mentioned… BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places,” the police had said earlier in the day.

“Many schools have received bomb threats. We are investigating all the threats and further probe into the matter is underway,” the police added.

One of the schools informed parents via email about the threat and outlined the precautionary measures taken to ensure a smooth handling of the situation.

