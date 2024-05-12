Rajasthan : Heatwave Eases As Rain Brings Respite

According to Radhe Shyam Sharma, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan has received considerable relief from the intense heatwave, as several districts have observed wind and rainfall events in the last 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, wind and rainfall activities have been recorded in several districts of Rajasthan. The highest rainfall was recorded in Deogarh, Rajsamand, in eastern Rajasthan at 42 mm,” Sharma said.

Sharma noted that this rainfall, coupled with strong winds, resulted in a significant drop of up to 4 degrees Celsius in both the maximum and minimum temperatures throughout the state.

“Due to wind and rainfall, a decrease of up to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum and minimum temperatures was observed. The temperature dropped below 42 degrees Celsius in most districts in the last 24 hours, with the highest temperature recorded in Falodi at 43.2 degrees Celsius,” Sharma said.

READ MORE : Bomb Threats Target Two Delhi Hospitals Following Recent Panic At Local Schools

Sharma mentioned that the pattern of precipitation is forecasted to continue in specific areas of southeastern and southern Rajasthan for the next three days. Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions within the next 24 hours.

He also anticipated ongoing rainfall in the Udaipur and Kota divisions from May 13 to 15, while other areas are expected to remain dry. However, Sharma warned that the second phase of the heatwave is likely to start around May 16 in Rajasthan.

“The second phase of the heatwave is expected to begin around May 16 in Rajasthan,” Sharma said. He said, on Friday that Western Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

He also mentioned that there is some hope for relief in the next day or two due to the Western disturbance. “Western Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. The rest of Rajasthan is also hotter than usual. However, there is some hope for relief in the next day or two due to the Western disturbance,” he added.

ALSO READ : India And ASEAN Nations Convene 4th Joint Committee Meeting For AITIGA Review

Show Full Article