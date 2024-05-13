Death On The Spot: Police Vehicle Hits Old Man In Delhi

A 58-year-old man was reportedly struck by a Delhi Police vehicle driven recklessly in the Sarojini Nagar area on Monday, according to police officials. A police constable has been arrested for the accident.

“We got information that a Delhi Police vehicle was involved in the accident and one person was seriously injured,” Meena said.

A PCR call was received by the Sarojini Nagar police station about the incident at 3:27 am, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

“A team was rushed to the spot near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station where they found a Delhi Police vehicle in a damaged condition,” he further added.

The person who died by the accident was later identified as Baijnath who was a resident of Trilokpuri.

“An FIR was registered and the driver of the offending vehicle, constable Pardeep Kumar, posted at Rajinder police station, has been arrested,” the DCP concluded.

A case has been registered under IPC section 279/304 A against the accused constable at Sarojini Nagar Police Station.

